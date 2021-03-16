What's happening...

Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential topic for tonight’s show

March 16, 2021

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential will look back on the Montreal Screwjob edition. The 90-minute show is hosted by Conrad Thompson and show creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisner and airs Tuesdays at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV.

Powell’s POV: Longtime WWE referee Mike Chioda will also take part in tonight’s show. Last week’s Confidential featured a rebroadcast of the Gino Hernandez documentary with cut-in conversations involving the hosts.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.