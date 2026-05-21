AEW media call report: Tony Khan takes media questions heading into the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the pro wrestling media on Thursday, May 21, 2026, to promote Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-Jon Alba asked about Mick Foley joining the company and whether Khan is open to him performing in the ring. Khan is excited to have Foley in AEW, and he can’t wait to see Cactus Jack back on TBS. Khan said he suggested that Foley host the pre-show with his friend Renee Paquette, and Foley loved it. Khan said it’s an honor to have Foley in AEW. He said Foley is an AEW fan and he will bring insight both backstage and on the broadcast. Khan said he was eight when he started watching wrestling on TBS, and he’s been a huge fan of Foley over the years. Khan said he loved Foley’s books Have a Nice Day, and Foley is Good (no love for Tietam Brown?!?). When it comes to the idea of wrestling, Khan said he doesn’t want to put Foley in a bad position. He said he would only ask Foley to wrestle if he felt up to it and could live up to the physical demands.

-Brian Zilem asked about AEW working with the Minnesota Twins on the “Brawl at the Ballpark” event. Khan said he has friends with the team (buy the team from the Pohlads), and said his analytics business has relationships with MLB teams. He spoke about his friendship with someone in the Twins office (who should encourage the Khan family to buy the team from the f’n Pohlads).

-Bill Pritchard asked about Foley’s role. Khan said he won’t be at every show. He spoke of utilizing Foley’s mind for the business and using him in a variety of ways.

-Andrew Baydala asked a question about unique venues and their social media approach with a new TikTok pre-show for Dynamite. Khan said he loves golf and wrestling, and spoke about the Fairway To Hell show. He said the idea for the new TikTok show came from Warner Bros.

-Samantha Schipman asked how they will crown a new TBS Champion now that Willow Nightingale has relinquished the title. Khan said it’s terrible news that Willow is out injured. He looked forward to having her work at Double or Nothing in her home area. Khan said it’s probably for the best that Willow recovers for weeks to come. He said he understands and respects her decision.