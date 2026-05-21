WWE wrestler Ludwig Kaiser accused of attacking a man who told him and a female friend to “have some manners”

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Details regarding the arrest of Ludwig Kaiser (Marcel Barthel) were revealed in Orange County court records. Kaiser was arrested on a simple battery charge on Wednesday over an alleged incident that took place at an apartment complex on April 23. Complainant Richard Reap accused Kaiser of attacking him following an incident in an elevator.

Reap said he entered the apartment building’s elevator around 6:30 p.m. and was followed by a white male and a white female. Reap claims the couple acted “uncontrollably intimate” while aggressively kissing once the elevator ascended. Reap said he exited the elevator after it reached the 12th floor and told the couple to “please have some manners.”

Reap accused the male of attacking him with punches before pushing him to the ground. The police officer who arrived on the scene reported seeing a “large, fresh scratch on the back of Reap’s head, along with redness in the same area.” The building’s security camera captured footage of the incident. Reap later identified Kaiser in a photographic lineup as the attacker. A warrant was issued for Kaiser, who turned himself in on Wednesday. Kaiser filed a written not guilty plea.

Powell’s POV: Kaiser’s attorney filed a motion to request that Kaiser be allowed to travel outside Florida, including internationally. The filing states that Kaiser “has no prior criminal history anywhere in the world.”

Simple battery is a first-degree misdemeanor in Florida, and is punishable by up to one year in jail, 12 months probation, and a $1,000 fine. It’s hard to imagine Kaiser being sentenced to jail time if this is his first offense.

It’s a shame that Kaiser wasn’t wearing his El Grande Americano mask so that he could blame it all on Chad Gable. Here’s hoping that someone in the WWE locker room is familiar with the Aerosmith song “Love in an Elevator.” Far be it from me to blame the alleged victim, but I will say that, as annoying as public displays of affection can be, I would bite my tongue if one of the PDA offenders was 6’4″ and jacked.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)