Bushwhacker Luke on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, whether he spoke with Vince McMahon prior to his induction, the origin of the Bushwhackers’ march, switching from the Sheepherders gimmick

On the WWE Hall of Fame: “Never would have thought we would end up in that. When we started there was no wrestling on television in New Zealand. I’m not just talking about wrestling on television but television itself. On Saturday or Sunday night you would sit and listen to the soap operas on the radio. To promote a wrestling show you would actually go down to a radio station and promote it there or just put posters around town so when you walk the streets at lunch time, the main streets of town are where everyone congregates. It has really all come a long way. When we walked out on that stage, I looked out and saw some of our friends from the 1970s in the audience like Roddy Piper, it was just so great to be on that stage. At last we are on the biggest platform in sports entertainment.”

On if he spoke to Vince McMahon prior to his speech: “No, no we only talked to Jimmy (Hart) and Terry (Hulk Hogan) in the morning. When we first went in the back we were just going over old times and BS’ing like it was in the ’80s. It’s a completely different ballgame today.”

On the switch from the Sheepherders to the Bushwhackers: “When we first went up there and met with Vinny (Vince McMahon), he said to us that he wanted to make us ‘good guys’ and Butch got up on Vince’s desk and his nose was about fifth teen inches from Vince’s nose and said; ‘If you can make these faces good-guys then go ahead.’ Vince turned around and said check out the mugs on my top babyfaces; (Hulk) Hogan, Jake (Roberts), Hacksaw Jim Duggan they aren’t the prettiest. He said I want you guys to be between the Moondogs and the Sheepherders, but I want you as good guys. Butch said to me afterwards, that the Moondogs have been on the USA Network for five years, we were on Ted Turner’s WTBS off and on for ten years, so let’s create something different. Hence, what we came up with. The marching and the licking and all of that BS. Vince gave us a new name but we came up with the characters.”

On the origin of the Bushwhackers’ march: “I’ve got to give it to Butch. He came up with that. We were always creative, when we first came over to North America in 1972, we were Sweet William and The Brute, but he (Butch) had to change his name because the Brute here was Brute Bernard. He had been all over Canada and the States so they changed his name to Crazy Nick Carter, so it was Sweet William and Crazy Nick Carter and I led him around on a chain. I was doing that from around (19)69 to 73-74, we were doing the Beauty and the Beast gimmick at the time and we constantly changed our gimmicks. When we went back to New Zealand in the mid-70s to do the first television shows we went back as The Dream Team which later on in life I saw Vince had Greg Valentine and Brutus the Barber as the Dream Team. When we were the Sheepherders we would go to the outside and when we were out on the floor we would go “WHOA” to the people. That was the Whoa and Yay. We had done that before as heels swinging our arms in the air to sort of scare the people at ringside at the barrier. So we decided to put that into our baby face thing, knees up high and swinging the arms.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, Bushwhacker Butch, The Bushwhackers, the Sheepherders, Hulk Hogan, WWF/E, Vince McMahon, the territory days, Stu Hart, Stampede, Canada, and more.