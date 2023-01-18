WWE Raw rating opposite an NFL playoff game

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.489 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.693 million average. Raw delivered a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.50 rating.

Powell’s POV: The NFL remains king. ESPN issued a press release on Tuesday to announce the projected viewership for Monday’s playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as over 31 million split across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. Raw will now run unopposed from NFL regular season competition until the Monday after Labor Day in September.

The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.557 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.544 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.365 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished eighth, seventh, and ninth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The January 17, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.613 million viewers and a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic opposite the first Monday night NFL playoff game.