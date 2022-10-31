10/31 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Roman Reigns appears, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Asuka and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross in a non-title match, Matt Riddle vs. Otis in a Trick or Street Fight, The Miz vs. Mustafa Ali

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw’s Halloween edition with Roman Reigns appears, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Asuka and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross in a non-title match, Matt Riddle vs. Otis in a Trick or Street Fight, The Miz vs. Mustafa Ali, and more (31:55)…

Click here to stream or download the October 31 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.