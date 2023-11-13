What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

November 13, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-The Miz vs. Ivar

-Tegan Nox vs. Piper Niven

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Otis

-Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live on Monday from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

