AEW Dynamite in Pittsburgh (reports needed), NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results, Hulk Hogan, Bill Alfonso, Kay Lee Ray, Red Bastien

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be held tonight in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. The show includes Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow with MJF at ringside in the fourth labour of Jericho. Join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my weekly same night audio review of after the show.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Friday’s AEW Rampage in Pittsburgh. If you are going to the show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority reader vote of B with 44 percent in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 34 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Homecoming finished with B as the majority grade with 32 percent of the vote. C finished second with 24 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea) is 68.

-Bill Alfonso is 64.

-Kay Lee Ray (Kayleigh Rae) is 29.

-Rolland “Red” Bastien died on August 11, 2012 at age 81.