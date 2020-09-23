NXT Takeover lineup: NXT North American Championship match set, two other title matches to be finalized tonight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover event that will be held on Sunday, October 4 Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Finn Balor vs. the Gauntlet Eliminator winner for the NXT Championship.

-Io Shirai vs. a battle royal winner for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship.

Powell’s POV: NXT announced the North American Championship match today. The Gauntlet Eliminator and women’s battle royal will be held tonight, so we will know a lot more about the card coming out of tonight’s television show. Join John Moore for his weekly live review of NXT at 7CT/8ET.



