AEW performer Rebel shares terminal ALS diagnosis

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW performer Rebel (Tanea Brooks) took to social media to share the news of her terminal ALS diagnosis. “Okay, there is an update, and hold on, because there is a plot twist,” Rebel said. “First, I want to say thank you for all your prayers, because for those who know, I spent a two-year medical journey trying to find out what is wrong. And finally, our prayers have been answered. The thing is, sometimes we don’t want to hear the answer to our prayers. And so, while I was waiting to have lung surgery for the masses on my lungs, the doctors at Mayo found, finally found what’s going on. The doctors have diagnosed me with terminal ALS. There is not a lot of research behind ALS, and we don’t know how long I have.” Watch her full video below or via her Twitter Page.

Powell’s POV: Rebel got emotional as she thanked Tony Khan and AEW for supporting her throughout her medical ordeal. She also thanked the fans and asked that they continue praying “for a peaceful journey and a peaceful passing.” As awful as the terminal diagnosis is, I am happy that she seemed to find some solace in finally knowing the cause of her medical problems. I wish Rebel and her family the very best. Also, a tip of the cap to Khan for doing right by her during such a difficult time.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)