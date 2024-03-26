WWE Raw rating for CM Punk’s latest return to Chicago

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.729 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.687 million average. Raw delivered a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.55 rating.

Powell’s POV: The show also featured a surprise appearance by The Rock. One year earlier, the March 27, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.843 million viewers and a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the WrestleMania 39 go-home show.