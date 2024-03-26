WWE Raw rating for CM Punk’s latest return to Chicago

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.729 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.687 million average. Raw delivered a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.55 rating.
Powell’s POV: The show also featured a surprise appearance by The Rock. One year earlier, the March 27, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.843 million viewers and a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the WrestleMania 39 go-home show.
Punk’s segment drew 2.2 million with a 500k increase over the preceding segment and the largest attendance for Raw since 2017.
Under 2 million viewers leading up to the “Biggest Wrestling Show” aren’t great numbers.