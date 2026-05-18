Action Wrestling “Non-Stop” results: Vetter’s review of Darian Bengston vs. The OXP for the Action Championship, Carlie Bravo vs. Grayson Pierce, Adam Priest vs. JT Paradox

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Action Wrestling “Non-Stop”

Replay available via Independentwrestling.tv

May 8, 2026, in Senola, Georgia, at East Coweta Middle School

The crowd was maybe 250, but they are pretty spread out, so it feels emptier than it actually is. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. Rob Weathers and Jaden Newman provided commentary. The commentary track is almost completely inaudible; it is drowned out by the action. I truly cannot hear what they are saying if the crowd is making any noise at all. Google Maps shows Senoia is located roughly an hour’s drive south of Atlanta.

* Several faces here that are new to me… or I’ve seen so few times I don’t recall them.

1. Jamesen Shook vs. Bryce Cannon. I don’t think I’ve seen Bryce; his blond hair is in a mohawk. The crowd was fully behind the redhead Shook (I always compare him to a young Sami Zayn.) They stalled and played to the crowd before finally locking up. Shook grabbed hold of the Mohawk and twisted Cannon by “his tip.” Shook hit a dropkick at 3:30. Jamesen hit a series of chops. Bryce hit a flying headbutt for a nearfall at 6:30. He hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. Shook hit a Death Valley Driver for the pin. The crowd was into that.

Jamesen Shook defeated Bryce Cannon at 8:40.

* NOTE: The sound of the commentary is much better now. I can hear their dialogue.

2. Corinne Joy vs. Kelsey Raegan. Ring vet Raegan has the height advantage on teenager Corinne, who is perhaps 5’2″. Kelsey came out first, and her face showed disdain for the fans, making clear she’s the heel tonight. Standing switches early on, and Corinne did some cartwheels to avoid Raegan’s offense. Corinne hit a kick and landed in the splits at 2:00! She did a flip-into-a-spear in the corner. Kelsey grabbed a handful of hair and threw Corinne into a corner. They went to the floor, and Raegan stomped on her, but she accidentally chopped the ring post. In the ring, Kelsey hit a side kick to the forehead for a nearfall at 3:30.

Corinne fired up and hit some chops. Kelsey applied a leg lock around the neck in the ropes and let go at the four-count. She slammed Corinne’s head into the mat and delivered a diving European Uppercut for a nearfall. Corinne hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 6:00. Kelsey hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Corinne got a creative rollup for a nearfall. Kelsey got a folding press cover for a believable nearfall. She hit a discus forearm strike for the clean pin. Decent.

Kelsey Raegan defeated Corinne Joy at 7:45.

3. Kasey Owens vs. Silas Vain. I doubt I’ve seen Silas before because I think I’d remember that name! He’s a cowboy in a white hat and a golden vest. He jawed at fans on his way to the ring. The commentator noted how “The Good Hand” heel faction has dissolved, so Kasey is all alone now. A commentator just said this is Vain’s fifth or sixth match. Basic lockups; both guys are thicker than average. Silas was frustrated and rolled to the floor to regroup. He teased that he was going to hit a fan who was taunting him.

In the ring, Silas choked him in the ropes and kept Kasey grounded. Kasey fired up and hit some chops. Silas hit a bodyslam and got a nearfall at 3:30. He stomped on Kasey some more, mounted him, and punched him. Kasey fired up and hit a series of punches and chops. Kasey hit a running headbutt for the pin. A decent showing for the rookie, and they wisely kept it short.

Kasey Owens defeated Silas Vain at 5:20.

4. Tim Bosby (w/Dylan Hales) vs. Cole Radrick. Cole is perhaps best known for an extraordinary beating he took on AEW/ROH TV. He has had a few leg injuries in recent years; this is the first time I’ve seen him in the ring, probably since last fall. I’ll reiterate that I consider Bosby to be a top-10 indy talent, and he’s a great, smarmy heel. The heels came out first, and Hales cut a heel promo. He was surprised at who Bosby was facing tonight. “Does he even wrestle anymore?” The commentators said this is Radrick’s third match back. A lockup to open, and the taller, thicker Bosby easily pushed Cole to the mat. Cole shouted that he’s challenging Bosby to a test of strength… but then he stomped on Tim’s foot. Bosby twisted the left arm. Cole couldn’t get him over on an armdrag. Cole hit a swinging Flatliner out of the ropes at 3:00.

Bosby hit a German Suplex, then a backbreaker over his knee, and another, then a fallaway slam. Bosby hit a release belly-to-belly suplex at 4:30. “He’s just rag-dolling him across the ring,” a commentator said. Hales hit a cheap shot. There were a LOT of kids in the crowd, and they screamed at Dylan! Bosby hit a bodyslam at 6:30, and he kept Cole grounded in a headlock. Cole hit a clothesline to the back of the head at 8:30, and they were both down. Bosby caught him coming off the ropes and hit another backbreaker over his knee. Radrick hit a kick to the head, and a springboard fadeaway stunner for a visual pin at 10:30, but Hales was distracting the ref! It allowed Bosby to hit his F5 slam for the tainted pin!

Tim Bosby defeated Cole Radrick at 10:55.

* A video highlight reel of several big Action Wrestling moments aired, set to “Animal I have Become” by Three Days Grace. (I’m sure they paid that royalty check, right?)

5. Adam Priest vs. JT Paradox. I just saw Paradox for the first time a few days ago in the “Scenic City Rumble” from Tennessee. He’s thicker-than-average in a black singlet. He came out first and jawed at the crowd. Priest is a heel everywhere but in the Deep South; the kids flocked to him as he came out of the back! This is like Bret Hart being a heel in the US in 1997 but a Canadian folk hero! (Okay, I’m exaggerating just a bit, but you get the point.) They locked up, and JT has a height and significant weight advantage, and he shoved Adam to the mat. Priest regrouped on the mat before rolling back in.

Priest dropped him with a shoulder tackle, so it was now JT rolling to the floor at 1:30, flustered and frustrated. Back in the ring, Adam hit a series of punches in the corner as the crowd counted along. JT applied an ankle lock, but Adam reached the ropes at 5:30. JT hit a headbutt. Priest hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 7:00. JT went back to an ankle lock, but Priest reached the ropes. JT took his boot, swung, and missed. Priest immediately got an inside cradle for the flash pin! JT couldn’t believe he just lost!

Adam Priest defeated JT Paradox at 9:09.

6. Carlie Bravo vs. Grayson Pierce. Pierce is an impressive young talent so this should be pretty good. His pants, his dance, his whole style — he’s trying his best to be 1997 Shawn Michaels. (Yes, I just made 1997 references in back-to-back matches!) A huge pop for Carlie and the kids swarmed him, too!. (I love family-friendly shows! Kids treating wrestlers like superheroes or rock stars is just the best.) Bravo had a title belt — is that the ROH six-man tag strap? A clean lockup, and Grayson jawed at him, then slapped him in the face! Bravo immediately stomped on him in the corner. Bravo hit a Mafia Kick at 1:30 and more jab punches.

They brawled to the floor. One of the commentators noted that Bravo is an ROH Six-Man Tag champ. (At the time, anyway!) Bravo hit some loud chops in front of the fans. Back in the ring, Pierce hit a spin kick to the head at 4:00, and that allowed him to take control. He hit a rolling cannonball against the ropes and posed to earn some boos. He nailed a kick and made a cocky cover for a nearfall. Bravo fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a running neckbreaker at 7:00, and that fired up the crowd.

Bravo hit a leaping Flatliner for a nearfall. Carlie nailed a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 8:30. He hit a slingshot stunner and a “Gangsta In Paradise” (Cross Rhodes spinning faceplant) for a nearfall, and that earned a “This is awesome!” chant at the kickout. Pierce hit a split-legged moonsault for a believable nearfall, but Bravo grabbed the ropes. Bravo hit a punch, but Pierce slammed Bravo across his knees. “They are working tonight!” Newman exclaimed. They traded punches and forearm strikes while on their knees, then chops while standing. Pierce hit a clothesline. He hit a flying stunner to the floor. In the ring, Bravo hit a running axe kick to the back of the head for the pin. That was really good and far above the other matches tonight.

Carlie Bravo defeated Grayson Pierce at 13:11.

* Bravo sat down, exhausted, in the front row, and was just MOBBED by young kids, jumping around him. Yeah, I love family-friendly shows. Before the next match, the kids all gathered to high-five OXP and Darian Bengston, too. Bengston got the kids jumping along with him.

7) Darian Bengston vs. The OXP for the Action World Title. OXP was in the “Cobra Kai” Netflix series, and he’s competed in AEW/ROH before. (He reminds me of a young TJ Perkins.) This is a babyface matchup. Some friendly reversals and standing switches early on, and the crowd was clapping for both. OXP hit a plancha to the floor at 3:00. Darian hid under the ring, so OXP followed. The crowd was enjoying the comedy as they basically played hide-and-go-seek. Back in the ring, Darian hit a back-body drop at 4:30. OXP hit a series of strikes and kicks. Darian kicked him to the floor. Back in the ring, Darian hit some chops, and he applied the Makabe Lock (Cattle Mutilation), and the crowd taunted OXP to tap out, but OXP got a toe on the ropes at 6:30.

Darian put him in a full nelson. OXP got a flash rollup for a nearfall, then a superkick and a variety of quick kicks and a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 9:00. Darian again applied the Makabe Lock, but OXP rolled into the ropes to escape. They got up and traded punches. OXP hit a Pele Kick and a Spider Kick out of the ropes for a nearfall. Darian hit a Tombstone Piledriver and immediately re-applied the Makable Lock. The ref checked OXP and called for the bell; I didn’t see a tap-out. That was a really good showing for both men. Bengston has been on quite a roll in defending this belt across multiple states this year. They bowed to each other.

Darian Bengston defeated The OXP to retain the Action Heavyweight Title at 11:06.

* Backstage, Darian talked about putting down his one (and only!) student. He now has an upcoming match on May 29 against Kelsey Raegan! Kelsey snuck up behind him and attacked! She kissed the belt, dropped it on him, and left, as the show went off the air.

Final thoughts: I thoroughly enjoyed this show. Bravo-Pierce was really good and the best match here. I’m sure I could count on one hand how many times I’ve seen Bravo in a singles match, but this allowed him to show off some of his moveset. It was a good main event, too. OXP does a nice job of mixing in that karate influence (I’m sure he has some legit karate background and it’s not just for a TV show, right?) The rest of the show was fine, but all the matches were on the short side. Of the newer faces, JT Paradox has the size to be a player here. The cowboy, Vain, looks a lot like Thomas Shire, or a bit like former WWE/NWA wrestler Trevor Murdoch. Potential there, too. I’ve repeatedly oozed praise that Corinne Joy has that bubbly ‘it’ factor that gets her noticed, and even though she’s only been wrestling just over a year, the teenager has competed from Las Vegas to Massachusetts.

And I DO love a family-friendly show! Those kids just came alive mid-show, gathering to high-five and celebrate with the babyfaces before and after each match. I wasn’t kidding… the babyfaces got superhero/rock star treatment tonight. Because they edited the breaks between the matches, this came in at just under two hours.