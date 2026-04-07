Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, and Anthony Ogogo vs. Cartello Grillo, Jada Stone vs. Amanda Kiss, Darian Bengston vs. Effy for the Action Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out nine matches from across four different recent indy shows.

Premier Wrestling Federation, “Fallout: Newport” in Newport, North Carolina, on March 29, 2026 (IWTV)

This is their training center. It has a high ceiling and good lighting, but sadly, the crowd is always around 80, and I just don’t know how they break even on that. This was a whopping 12-match show lasting 3 hours, 40 minutes, too. The main event was Joey Janela vs. Steve Corino , but I read they went more than 30 minutes, so I passed on that.

Jha’Quan McNair vs. Cam Issac. McNair is one of the newer WWE ID prospects; he’s solid but not spectacular. I don’t think I’ve seen Issac — he’s more slender. McNair charged at him at the bell and knocked him to the floor. McNair had bandage tape wrapped around his head. They got back in the ring. McNair hit an armdrag. That bandage seems to cover his right eye as well. Cam hit an inverted DDT and pounded on McNair’s damaged eye.

Cam hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 4:30. McNair hit a belly-to-belly suplex, and they were both down. He hit some leg lariats and a Northern Lights Suplex, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Cam fired back with a jumping knee, then a dropkick into the corner. Issac hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. McNair slammed Cam, but Cam’s legs struck the ref! McNair went for the pin, but we had no ref! Issac immediately hit a low-blow uppercut, then an Angel’s Wings faceplant. The ref got up and made the three-count for the tainted pin.

Cam Issac defeated Jha’Quan McNair at 9:05.

Jada Stone vs. Amanda Kiss. Jada is getting some long-overdue buzz for her work with Mustafa Ali in TNA in recent weeks. Kiss is a bit like Harley Quinn and is clearly mad. She “Hails from the mental hospital.” Standing switches as they twisted each other’s left arm. Kiss isn’t particularly tall, but everyone is seemingly bigger than Stone. Jada hit an armdrag. They traded rollups. Stone went for a huracanrana, but Kiss dropped her across her knees at 3:00 — I don’t think they were on the same page on that one.

Stone hit some running back elbows, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Kiss hit a back suplex. Kiss put Stone across her shoulders and slammed Jada to the mat for a nearfall at 5:00. Amanda hit an Adora-style German Suplex from her knees. Stone hit a missile dropkick, and they were both down. They got up and traded chops. Amanda hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 7:30. She missed a Lionsault. Stone immediately hit her double backflip-into-a-stunner for the pin. That was pretty entertaining.

Jada Stone defeated Amanda Kiss at 8:11.

“High Flying Star Machines” Diego Hill and Bojack vs. “New Method” Drew Waldron and Tristian Boulder for the PWF Tag Team Titles. This was second-to-last. I’ve been a huge fan of Diego’s work long before he debuted in MLW. I haven’t seen New Method before — they won a four-way tag match earlier in this show to earn this title shot. (Again, there were TWELVE matches on this event.) Bojack has been acting heelish here for months, and Diego has been oblivious to it. We have lucha rules for tags. The commentators made it clear that these challengers are students.

Drew, a scrawny white kid who might still be a teen, headbutted Bojack, and we’re underway! Boulder is a really short Black man. He hit a stunner on Bojack that sent him to the floor. The champs hit a double dropkick on Diego. Drew and Diego traded chops. Bojack got back in, and he clocked Drew with a forearm strike at 2:00. Bojack hit a fallaway slam on the tiny Boulder. The champs backed Tristian into their corner. Diego hit a snap suplex, then another. The commentators talked about how Diego has been training in Mexico under the tutelage of Blue Panther.

Boulder hit some chops on Bojack that he no-sold. (Bojack is easily twice Boulder’s weight!). Bojack dropped him with one chop, then whipped him into a corner at 5:00. Diego hit a senton for a nearfall. They did some comedy with the ref going for a cover on Boulder and Diego making the count. Diego hit a vicious back elbow at 7:30. Boulder slammed Diego face-first for a nearfall, and they were both down. Bojack tagged in and fought Drew again. Drew tried an Irish Whip but couldn’t budge the 350-pound Bojack.

Drew hit a German Suplex on Diego at 9:30, but Bojack hopped back in and chopped him. Drew hit a German Suplex on Bojack! Boulder hit a double stomp to Bojack’s back for a nearfall. Diego jumped in and chopped both opponents. He went for a Lionsault, but the challengers hit stereo superkicks on Hill for a nearfall at 11:00! Bojack nailed a clothesline on Boulder but only got a one-count!

Bojack threw Boulder into the ref! He picked up the title belt, and the commentators were disgusted. He clocked Boulder in the head with the belt. However, this time, Diego saw him cheating! Hill was livid and shouted, “Not this way!” However, Bojack then clocked Drew in the head with the title belt. Bojack ordered Diego to get the ref. Bojack hit his Psycho Driver (piledriver off his shoulders) to pin Boulder. However, Diego had his back to the ring and was clearly seething that Bojack had just cheated. I have been LOVING this storyline for months.

“High Flying Star Machines” Diego Hill and Bojack defeated “New Method” Drew Waldron and Tristian Boulder to retain the PWF Tag Team Titles at 13:54.

Chaotic Pro Wrestling, “Total Kayos” in Lawrence, Massachusetts, at the Elks Lodge on April 3, 2026 (free on YouTube)

This venue is a ballroom with a fairly low ceiling. Lighting and production are pretty good. I have always loved their stage area; it is among the more professional-looking sets in indy wrestling. It’s fairly packed with a crowd of perhaps 200. Lawrence is located north of the Boston metro area.

This event streamed live on Friday, and I was really disappointed with the weak overall lineup. Mortar announced this week he’s taking an extended break from wrestling; he’s carried their shows as champion for most of the past year. They also have used Donovan Dijak, Aaron Rourke, DJ Powers, Tyree Taylor, Brad Hollister , and Shannon LeVangie in recent months, but none were in the lineup. (Shannon recently suffered a mouth injury, and I’m unclear when she’s returning.) Heck, last month they brought in Eddie Edwards , and a couple of months ago, they had WWE’s Ivar ! Instead, this lineup was filled with several young kids who really haven’t grabbed my interest yet. So, here are two matches I found worth checking out.

Jariel Rivera vs. Prince Jamari. Jariel was introduced as the newest WWE ID prospect on Evolve on Wednesday, with a new name of Santi Rivera. I’ll reiterate my comparison to a young Juventud Guerrera. Jamari is comparable to former NXT wrestler Leon Ruf — he’s quite slender, but the crowd loves him. Jariel immediately threw him to the mat and showed his power advantage. Jamari hit a dropkick into the corner at 1:00. Jamari hit some punches in the corner, but Rivera again slammed him to the mat.

Rivera threw him to the floor, and he did some push-ups as Jamari was down at ringside. In the ring, Jamari got some rollups. Rivera hit a fallaway slam at 3:30, and he applied a bear hug. Jamari hit a Stundog Millionaire. Rivera hit a back suplex. Jamari hit a tornado DDT at 5:30, and they were both down. Someone in a giant rabbit costume hopped on the apron and struck Jamari! Rivera immediately hit an Ospreay-style Stormbreaker (twisting neckbreaker off the shoulders) for the tainted pin. The commentators were baffled by the Easter Bunny’s interference. (I can’t say I’ve written that sentence before.)

Jariel Rivera defeated Prince Jamari at 6:02.

“The Unit” JT Dunn and Danny Miles vs. “Star Struck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene. This is a CW debut for Star Struck. Channing and Dunn opened and played to the crowd before locking up. SS hit some quick team moves on Dunn. Dunn hit a double stomp on Greene’s back for a nearfall at 3:30. I’ll note Greene is NOT wearing a visor tonight! I guess his nose is doing better! Miles hit some chops as the champs began working over Greene.

Channing finally got a hot tag at 7:00 and hit a second-rope flying shoulder tackle. Channing hit clotheslines in opposite corners on each opponent, then a neckbreaker-and-DDT combo for a nearfall. He hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Greene hit a bodyslam on Dunn, and Channing hit a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall at 10:00. Miles hit a top-rope crossbody block. He hit a gutbuster move over his knees for a nearfall.

Greene hit a flying stunner on Dunn at 12:00. Dunn hit a Meteora for a believable nearfall on Greene. Greene hit a superkick. Channing hit a release suplex. Greene hit a twisting top-rope crossbody block. Thomas hit an assisted second-rope elbow drop for the pin! The commentators were shocked that Star Struck scored a pin on the former tag champs in their debut.

Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene defeated JT Dunn and Danny Miles at 13:46.

Action Wrestling, “St. Daddy’s Day” in Atlanta, Georgia, at Meehan’s Public House on March 30, 2026 (IWTV)

This show was held in a parking lot outside a tavern or restaurant. Perhaps 100 people were watching.

“STP” Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, and Anthony Ogogo vs. “Cartello Grillo” Rosario Grillo, KJ Impala, and Hayden Seal. I don’t know Rosario’s teammates at all. All six began brawling, and it went to the floor; we finally got a bell at 00:29. Ogogo hit some kicks on Seal, who has floppy, dark hair. Anthony hit a fallaway slam. Rosario tagged in, but STP beat him up in the corner. Dean and Bravo ‘wish-boned’ his legs. Dean hit a Bronco Buster and got a nearfall at 3:30.

Grillo’s team began working over Dean in their corner. Impala — who is a bit heavier and wore a black singlet — entered and hit some stomps. Ogogo got a hot tag at 5:30 and hit some shoulder tackles, then some bodyslams. He hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Hayden for a nearfall. The youngsters began working over Ogogo. Impala hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 8:30. They ‘wish-boned’ Ogogo’s legs, but Ogogo hit a double suplex. Bravo finally got a hot tag, and he hit some flying forearms, then a Mafia Kick and a Michinoku Driver.

Bravo hit a “Gangster’s Paradise” (Shellshock swinging faceplant) for a nearfall at 10:00. The youngsters hit a team powerbomb for a nearfall. Impala hit a chokeslam on Ogogo. Grillo hit a uranage. Bravo hit a Pedigree and did some crotch chops for good measure. Ogogo clocked Seal in the jaw, and he collapsed to the mat. Dean and Bravo immediately hit team double stomps to the back of Seal’s head for the pin. Fun match, but the winner was never in doubt.

“STP” Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, and Anthony Ogogo vs. “Cartello Grillo” Rosario Grillo, KJ Impala, and Hayden Seal at 11:38.

Corinne Joy and Grayson Pierce vs. Stunt Marshall and Audrey Allen. This was the co-main event. If you’ve read my indy reviews, you know I think teenager Corrine has an intangible “it factor.” She’s teaming with her boyfriend, Pierce, who has also impressed me in the past year. Stunt is a Black man who styles his hair straight up; I’ve seen him here at least once before. I haven’t seen Audrey before. She has her long, multi-colored hair in braids, and she is heavily tattooed. The women opened, but Corinne stalled on the floor.

The women took turns flexing in the ring. Audrey is bigger and she hiptossed Corinne. Pierce entered at 2:00, so Audrey tagged in Stunt. Marshall hit some shoulder tackles, then a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 4:00. The women got back in. Pierce reached in and grabbed Audrey’s hair, pulling her to the mat. It allowed Joy to take control. Corinne did the splits and posed. She rubbed her butt in Audrey’s face in the corner at 6:00, then she applied a rear-naked choke. However, Allen fell backward, dropping Joy onto Pierce!

Marshall got back in and clotheslined Pierce. Audrey hit a fallaway slam on Pierce for a nearfall at 8:30. Pierce hit a Lumbar Check knees to Stunt’s back! Audrey chokeslammed Pierce! Joy sprayed a drink into Marshall’s eyes! The women fought to the floor. The men fought in the corner in the ring, but Audrey jumped back in to help. Marshall hit a Doomsday Device clothesline on Pierce for the pin. Fun match.

Stunt Marshall and Audrey Allen defeated Grayson Pierce and Corinne Joy at 10:16.

Darian Bengston vs. Effy for the Action World Title. Effy got the full Elton John intro. Bengston got on the mic and put over Effy and thanked him for being here. Standing switches to open. Darian got some quick rollups for nearfalls, and Effy was back on his heels. Effy threw Darian to the mat. He knocked Bengston down with a shoulder tackle at 3:00. Bengston hit some chops in the corner. Effy tied him in his modified Tarantula at 5:30.

Effy twisted the nipples and hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Effy hit his Doink-style buttsplash to the sternum, then a second one, and a third for a nearfall at 7:30. Effy hit a vicious Stomp to the head for a nearfall. Bengston hit a top-rope Whisper in the Wind (twisting cannonball) for a nearfall, and he was fired up. He hit a hard clothesline and went into the Cattle Mutilation, but Effy got his feet on the ropes at 10:00.

Effy hit a buttbump and a second-rope Blockbuster, then a spear for a nearfall. Darian hit a shotgun dropkick, and they were both down at 12:00. Darian got a backslide for a nearfall. Bengston hit a flipping powerbomb for a nearfall. Effy hit a flying Fame-asser for a nearfall. Darian hit a Flatliner off the ropes for a nearfall at 14:00. Effy missed a moonsault. Darian got a Magistral Cradle, rolled up Effy, and scored the pin. Good action.

Darian Bengston defeated Effy to retain the Action Title at 15:06.

wXw “We Love Wrestling 75: 16 Carat Gold Revenge” in Frankfurt, Germany, at Batschkapp on March 28, 2026 (IWTV or Triller+)

Lighting and overall production values are really good here, and the crowd was perhaps 500. We do have English commentary.

“Cowboy Way” 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire vs. “10/10 Next Level” Aleksander Bellamy and Alex Duke. This was the co-main event. I don’t think I’ve seen Bellamy at all, and Duke maybe once. Duke wore silver trunks with his name on the butt, and Bellamy wore metallic blue trunks. Shire and Bellamy opened; Aleksander (think Josh Woods) is much shorter, and he was hesitant to lock up. Duke entered at 2:00 and locked up with Shire. Duke hit some forearm strikes. Manders entered and hit some chops on Duke.

Duke tried some chops that Manders no-sold, and invited more. Manders then unloaded more hard chops. Duke hit a flying clothesline for a nearfall at 5:00. Manders suplexed Bellamy for a nearfall. On the floor, Duke pushed Manders head-first into the ring post at 7:00. In the ring, the heels stomped on Shire and worked him over. Shire slammed Duke back-first to the mat. Manders got the hot tag, but the ref didn’t see it and ordered him back out. The heels continued to stomp on Shire and kept him grounded. Bellamy hit a knee drop across the chest for a nearfall at 10:00.

Shire hit a pop-up European Uppercut on Duke, then a Saito Suplex on Bellamy. Manders finally got the hot tag, and he unloaded some chops on each opponent. He nailed the Oklahoma Stampede (Bulldog Powerslam) on Bellamy for a nearfall. Manders was pushed into Shire! The heels each hit a running knee on Shire, and they got a nearfall. On the floor, Manders nailed a decapitating clothesline on Duke. In the ring, Shire put Bellamy across his shoulders, spun him several times, then dropped him into a powerbomb for the pin. Good action.

“Cowboy Way” 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire defeated “10/10 Next Level” Aleksander Bellamy and Alex Duke at 14:23.

Final Thoughts: Some good action here, with two WWE ID prospects in action. I’ll go with the Star Struck tag match for best of the bunch, then the Cowboy Way tag match, then the High Flying Star Machines tag, as I’m just fully invested in Bojack’s heel turn, and Diego finally saw it with his own eyes. Effy-Bengston was another good showcase match for Darian to show why he’s the Action champion.