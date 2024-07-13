AEW Collision results (7/13): Powell’s live review of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington, Skye Blue vs. Harley Cameron

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 53)

Taped July 10, 2024 in Calgary, Alberta at Calgary Stampede Saddledome

Aired July 13, 2024 on TNT

[Hour One] Tony Schiavone welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary by Nigel McGuinness. Ring announcer Bobby Cruise introduced Konosuke Takeshita. Don Callis came out with Takeshita and then sat in on commentary. Tommy Billington’s entrance followed…

1. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington. There was a “Tommy” chant as the match started. Takeshita toyed with Billington and got cocky. Billington hit him with a dropkick. A short time later, Billington performed a running crossbody block and both men ended up at ringside.

Billington slammed Takeshita and worked him over before throwing him back inside the ring. Billington went up top, but Takeshita popped up and cut him off. Billington came back with headbutts. Takeshita bit Billington’s head and then superplexed him.

Both wrestlers traded strikes and then Takeshita put Billington down with a headbutt and ran him through the ropes and into the ring post. Billington tumbled to the floor and was down heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Billington battled back during the break and performed a crossbody block from the top rope onto Takeshita at ringside. Back in the ring, Billington executed a shotgun dropkick and followed up moments later with a snap suplex.

Billington went up top and was cut off again and was tossed to the mat. Takeshita waited for Billington to stand up and then missed a move in the corner. Billington powered up Takeshita for a tombstone, but Takeshita reversed position. Billington reversed it one more time and hit the tombstone, but he was too weary to make the cover.

Billington went for a top rope headbutt that Takeshita avoided. Takeshita performed a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Takeshita stuffed a small page attempt and was rolled up for a two count. Takeshita blasted Billington with a clothesline and then hit him with a running knee strike before pinning him…

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Tommy Billington in 13:30.

After the match, Don Callis entered the ring and said Billington gave a tremendous effort. Callis said Billington has the blood of Dynamite Kid running through his veins and has everything that Callis looks for.

Callis said his mentor Bad News Allen was also the mentor of Dynamite Kid. Callis said now he can be Billington’s mentor. Callis said Allen and Kid would want this, then offered Billington a chance to shake on a deal to become part of the Don Callis Family.

Billington teased a handshake and then pulled back before going through with it. Callis asked him what his answer was. “Kiss my ass,” Billington said. Callis slapped Billington, who grabbed him by his jacket. Takeshita attacked Billington.

Kyle Fletcher ran out and held Billington while Callis hit shim. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler ran out and cleared the heels from the ring. Harwood helped Billington get toh is feet…

Powell’s POV: A nice match. Normally, I would grumble about Takeshita having such a competitive match with someone who isn’t a regular on AEW television, but Billington has name value and it all led to a good post match angle. It’s good to see FTR back after they took some time away due to Harwood’s back injury. Wheeler shaved his beard and looks like a new man.

A video package recapped Mariah May attacking Toni Storm after winning the Owen Hart Cup tournament. Schiavone said May will speak on Wednesday’s Dynamite 250…

Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Juice Robinson made their entrance holding the Unified Trios Titles. Their opponents were already inside the ring…

2. Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Juice Robinson vs. London Lightning, Michael Allen Richard Clark, and Shaun Moore. Schiavone said the Unified Trios Titles were not on the line because Robinson is not allowed to defend them on behalf of Jay White.