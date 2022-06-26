AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door Polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show June 26, 2022 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door Poll: Vote for the best match Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy for the IWGP U.S. Championship FTR vs. Jeff Cobb and Great O Khan vs. Roppongi Vice for the ROH and IWGP Tag Titles Pac vs. Miro vs. Malakai Black vs. Clark Connors to become the first AEW All Atlantic Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Claudio Castagnoli Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi vs. Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and El Phantasmo Minoru Suzuki, Chris Jericho, and Sammy Guevara vs. Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Eddie Kingston Max Caster and Gunn Club vs. The DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin, and Yuya Uemura Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado Lance Archer vs. Nick Comoroto pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsaewforbidden doornjpw
Be the first to comment