06/27 AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door audio review: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Title, Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title, Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Title, Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy for the IWGP U.S. Title

June 27, 2022

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet), Jake Barnett (@barnettjake), and Will Pruett (@itswilltime)

Jason Powell, Jake Barnett, and Will Pruett review the AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Title, Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title, Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Title, Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy for the IWGP U.S. Title, and more (74:52)…

