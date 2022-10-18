10/18 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship, Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship, Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH Championship, Death Triangle vs. Best Friends for the AEW Trios Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship, Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship, Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH Championship, Death Triangle vs. Best Friends for the AEW Trios Titles, and more (26:57)…

Click here for the October 18 AEW Dynamite audio review.

