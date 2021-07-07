07/07 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Road Rager with The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a Street Fight for the AEW Tag Titles, Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt Sydal, Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall in a strap match, Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager vs. FTR and Wardlow

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Road Rager with The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a Street Fight for the AEW Tag Titles, Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt Sydal, Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall in a strap match, Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager vs. FTR and Wardlow, and more (39:20)…

