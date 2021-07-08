Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Marcel Barthel, Luke Hawx

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will hear the new Dot Net Weekly audio show with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week and previewing the ROH Best in the World pay-per-view. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan contract signing for their Impact World Championship match at Slammiversary. John Moore’s reviews are available after the show concludes or on Friday morning. My members’ exclusive audio review and Impact Hit List will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced an F grade with 50 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave this show a D- grade for what was a flat, repetitive, and uneventful show.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 46 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 35 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Luke Hawx (Oren Hawxhurst) is 40.

-Marcel Barthel is 31.