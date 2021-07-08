AEW taping spoilers – Full results of the matches taped after AEW Dynamite

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Tapings

Miami, Florida at the James L Knight Center

Results courtesy of Twitter.com/MrJacobCohen

1. Red Velvet defeated Leila Grey.

2. Brian Cage beat Alan Angels.

3. Scorpio Sky over Shawn Dean.

4. Tay Conti beat an unidentified opponent.

5. Jungle Boy defeated Lee Johnson.

6. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta beat Private Party and Jora Johl.

7. Hikaru Shida over Julia Hart.

8. Darby Allin beat Angelico. Darby, Sting, and Christian cleared Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, and others from the ring to close the night.

Powell's POV: AEW also taped seven matches prior to the live Dynamite broadcast. The results of those matches are available in the AEW News section or via the main page.