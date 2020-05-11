WWE’s Greatest Ladder Matches overnight viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s WWE’s Greatest Ladder Matches special delivered an average of 996,000 viewers for Fox. The first hour produced 961,000 viewers, and the second hour delivered 1.031 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: The WWE special led Fox to a tie for last place in the adults 18-49 demographic with the other networks. Nevertheless, it has to be viewed as a win for WWE to presumably collect the programming fee and to have a two-hour prime time network platform to promote the Money in the Bank event.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Chris Van Vliet discussing his pro wrestling and celebrity interviews available on his YouTube Page and The Chris Van Vliet Podcast, his one-show run with AEW, more - plus last year's MITB 2019 Review Flashback Podcast.

