Impact Wrestling TV preview: Four matches set for Tuesday’s AXS TV show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Tuesday’s television show.

-Hernandez vs. Madman Fulton in a first round No. 1 contender to the Impact Championship tournament.

-Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel in a first round No. 1 contender to the Impact Championship tournament.

-Havok vs. Kimber Lee.

-Moose vs. Suicide.

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET and typically has a replay at 10CT/11ET.



