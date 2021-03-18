MLW announces a match for the Never Say Never themed show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce Myron Reed vs. Daivari for the Never Say Never themed edition of MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Myron Reed vs. Daivari for Never Say Never on Wednesday, March 31 at 7pm ET, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

The “Young GOAT” Myron Reed is looking for some justice when he battles CONTRA’s newest recruit, the Iranian super soldier Daivari at Never Say Never.

Daivari humiliated Reed after Reed’s heartbreaking championship loss at Kings of Colosseum and Daivari says he plans on humbling Reed at Never Say Never.

Will Hot Fire ignite or will Daivari snuff out Reed’s resurgence?

Tune in March 31 at 7pm ET for MLW’s free marquee event Never Say Never to find out!

Scheduled for Never Say Never:

•Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman – World Heavyweight Championship

•Myron Reed vs. Daivari

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, Richard Holliday and more.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: I had a conflict last night and was unable to cover MLW Fusion. My written and members’ exclusive audio reviews will be available later today or on Friday morning.