New Broken Skull Sessions hosted by Steve Austin to premiere following WWE TLC

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that a new edition of the Broken Skull Sessions hosted by Steve Austin will premiere Sunday night following the WWE TLC pay-per-view. The guest will be WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Read the official announcement of this week’s new WWE Network content at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: The other notable content includes Kevin Owens on Wednesday’s edition of The Bump, Asuka on WWE Break It Down, and a Sunday edition of The Bump heading into WWE TLC.