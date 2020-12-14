What's happening...

New Broken Skull Sessions hosted by Steve Austin to premiere following WWE TLC

December 14, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that a new edition of the Broken Skull Sessions hosted by Steve Austin will premiere Sunday night following the WWE TLC pay-per-view. The guest will be WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Read the official announcement of this week’s new WWE Network content at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: The other notable content includes Kevin Owens on Wednesday’s edition of The Bump, Asuka on WWE Break It Down, and a Sunday edition of The Bump heading into WWE TLC.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.