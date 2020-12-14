WWE Smackdown poll results for the show headlined by Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The December 11 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade with 27 percent of the vote each in our weekly post show poll. D finished a second with 23 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: The voting was tight with B and F also receiving 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.