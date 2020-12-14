What's happening...

WWE Smackdown poll results for the show headlined by Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

December 14, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The December 11 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade with 27 percent of the vote each in our weekly post show poll. D finished a second with 23 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: The voting was tight with B and F also receiving 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.

