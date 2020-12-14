AEW Dynamite and NXT TV poll results

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The December 9 AEW Dynamite produced an A grade from 40 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote.

-The December 9 NXT television show scored an A grade from 33 percent of our poll voters. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave AEW an A- grade and NXT a B+ grade. Both shows were strong, but I gave the edge to Dynamite because it felt like a bigger show with Sting’s first promo, and the Kenny Omega and Don Callis promo. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.