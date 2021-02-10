02/10 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Jon Moxley and Lance Archer vs. Kenny Omega and Kenta in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela for the TNT Championship, Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Acclaimed, Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa in an eliminator tournament match, and more

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley and Lance Archer vs. Kenny Omega and Kenta in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela for the TNT Championship, Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Acclaimed, Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa in an eliminator tournament match, and more (30:42)…

Click here for the February 10 AEW Dynamite audio review.

