Dot Net Anniversary, Paul Levesque media call, NXT UK, Dot Net Weekly note, WWE Raw poll results, Damian Priest, Chris Sabin, Billy Watson

February 11, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-ProWrestling.net launched on February 11, 2008. It’s been an amazing ride and I am beyond thankful to our staff members both past and present. And I am certainly grateful for all of you. Whether you are new to the site or have been here from the initial “Is This Thing On?” blog that started it all, I sincerely thank you for your support. A special shout-out to our loyal Dot Net Members. Your financial support plays a big part in allowing me to make a living doing this, I can’t thank you enough.

-Paul Levesque will be hosting a media call today to promote Sunday’s NXT Takeover Vengeance Day event. I will run the audio of the call later today as a free podcast.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. The show includes Meiko Satomura’s debut on the show. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week on Friday. The show is pushed back a day due to a scheduling issue. Jake and I will be discussing all the news of the week and sharing our predictions for Sunday’s NXT Takeover Vengeance Day event. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an C grade majority vote from 34 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade. I haven’t been able to give Raw many passing grades lately, so hopefully this is the beginning of a trend.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ken Shamrock is 57.

-Shawn Hernandez is 48.

