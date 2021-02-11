AEW announces a new signing

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan announced the official signing of Lee Johnson following Johnson’s tag team match on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Johnson has shown real in-ring potential and I loved the emotion that he showed after getting his first Dynamite win. His post match promo was nothing to write home about, but he certainly has upside and seems like a quality signing for AEW.