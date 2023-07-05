AEW Dynamite results (7/5): Powell’s live review of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin in a blind eliminator tournament match, Britt Baker vs. Rubo Soho in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match, Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 196)

Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

Aired live July 5, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage. The broadcast team was Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone, and Dasha Gonzalez was the ring announcer…

Footage aired from “moments ago” of Renee Paquette interviewing Darby Allin and Keith Lee on the interview set. She noted that Allin requested the time. Allin said he knows Lee doesn’t want to team with Swerve Strickland and has been in a funk since they broke up.

Allin told Lee to pull his head out of his ass and take this seriously or he could just sit on the apron and cry about it. Allin said he would see which Lee showed up. After Allin walked away, Lee said, “Ballsy, stupid, but ballsy” and then laughed…

Entrances for their tag match took place. Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin made separate entrances. Swerve Strickland was accompanied onto the stage by Prince Nana, Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona, and Brian Cage. Keith Lee came out last…

1. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin in a Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament match. Highlights aired prior to the match of some of the history involving Lee and Swerve. Allin and Lee started the match. Lee tossed Allin across the ring, which drew a holy shit chant.

Lee hoisted up Allin, who elbowed his way free and then Cassidy tagged in. Cassidy handed his shades to the referee while a “Freshly Squeezed” chant broke out. Allin did light comedy chops on Lee, who scratched his head. The crowd chanted “holy shit” again. Lee blasted Cassidy with a double chop that knocked him over.

Moments later, Lee caught Allin going for a springboard, but Cassidy drilled Lee with an Orange Punch. Swerve checked in and launched off the back of Lee to hit Cassidy with a kick. Swerve put Allin down and then leapt from the second ropes and hit the back of his head.

Swerve whipped Allin into the corner, causing Allin to tumble over to the floor heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]