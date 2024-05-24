WWE King and Queen of the Ring, AEW Double Or Nothing, WWE Smackdown, NXT Level Up, AEW Rampage, AEW Collision, “The Pope” Elijah Burke

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE King and Queen of the Ring will be held on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome. The show features the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Join me for my live review starting with either a pre-show match or the start of the main card at 11CT/NoonET. A same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Double Or Nothing will be held on Sunday night in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The show features Swerve Strickland vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the first pre-show match at roughly 6CT/7ET or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be taped today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome. The show features a King and Queen of the Ring tournament semifinal match. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs today at 5:30CT/6:30ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Bakersfield, California. Don Murphy’s review will be available late tonight.

-AEW Collision airs live Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET from Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show on Saturday night. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-“The Pope” Elijah Burke is 46. He also wrestled as D’Angelo Dinero.