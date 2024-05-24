WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga in a King of the Ring tournament semifinal match

-Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax in a Queen of the Ring tournament semifinal match

-WWE Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Chelsea Green

-Solo Sikoa and Tanga Loa vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

-AJ Styles meets with Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will air on same day tape delay from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome, which will also play host to Saturday’s King and Queen of the Ring PLE. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).