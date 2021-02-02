What's happening...

WWE Raw viewership for the night after the Royal Rumble

February 2, 2021

NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.892 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.819 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.981 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.885 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.811 million viewers. The three hours of Raw averaged .74 and finished first, third, and second respectively in the adults 18-49 demographic Monday’s cable ratings. The February 3, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 2.168 million viewers. As noted last week, the January 27, 2020 delivered 2.402 million viewers for the night after the 2020 Royal Rumble edition.

