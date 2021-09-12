ROH Death Before Dishonor lineup: The card for tonight’s event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor event that will be held on tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Bandido vs. Brody King vs. EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita in an elimination match for the ROH World Championship.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Championship.

-Miranda Alize vs. Rok-C in finals of the ROH Women’s Championship tournament.

-Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun vs. Dragon Lee, Kenny King, and Bestia del Ring for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles.

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

-Jake Atlas vs. Taylor Rust.

-Homicide, Chris Dickinson, and Tony Deppen vs. John Walters, LSG, and Lee Moriarty.

-Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom.

-Pre-Show Honor Rumble (Entrants: Danhausen, Beer City Bruiser, PJ Black, Dak Draper, Rey Horus, Brian Johnson, Joe Keys, Brian Milonas, Sledge, Silas Young, five TBA).

Powell’s POV: The pre-show streams at 6C/7ET. The main card will begin at 7CT/8ET. This event will air on FITE TV and HonorClub. The event is not listed on DirecTV pay-per-view.