WWE’s FCW Story and WWE Backstage on FS1, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for NXT, AEW Dynamite, and WWE Smackdown, Simon Diamond, Hector Garza, Hans Schmidt

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-FS1 will air “A Future WWE: The FCW Story” tonight at 9CT/10ET.

-WWE Backstage airs tonight at 11CT/12ET on FS1.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode includes the semifinals of the No. 1 contender tournament. John Moore’s review will be available immediately following the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with B as the majority grade with 41 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade (using the empty venue curve for all shows). Everything served a purpose and nothing felt like filler.

-The NXT on USA Network show scored a B grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 41 percent of the vote. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B- grade. I’m not sure how you give an A to a show that concluded with an “apparent no-contest” cheap finish, but to each their own.

-AEW Dynamite produced an B grade from 35 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 37 percent. I gave the show a D+ grade for some rough in-ring work and because it just didn’t move me as a go-home show for the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Birthdays and Notables

-Pat Kenney, who wrestled as Simon Diamond, is 53.

-Hans Schmidt (Guy Larose) died on May 26, 2012 at age 87.

-Hector Garza died on May 26, 2013 at age 43 following a battle with lung cancer.



