NXT TV viewership opposite the MLB All-Star Game

July 14, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 705,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 654,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Last night’s show ran opposite the MLB All-Star Game, which delivered 8.237 million viewers for Fox. Last Tuesday’s NXT ran opposite the first game of the NBA Finals, which delivered 8.56 million viewers for ABC. NXT will avoid the NBA Finals next week with Game Four scheduled Wednesday opposite AEW Dynamite. If the best of seven series is still going, Game Six would run opposite NXT again on Tuesday, July 20.

