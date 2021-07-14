ROH Best in the World poll results for best match and overall show grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sunday’s ROH Best in the World pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 38 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 28 percent, and C finished third with 22 percent.

-29 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bennett for the ROH Pure Championship, while Rush vs. Bandido for the ROH World Championship finished second with 23 percent of the vote, and Tony Deppen vs. Dragon Lee for the ROH TV Title finished third with 14 percent.

Powell’s POV: Only 11 percent of the voters gave the show a below average grade. I gave the show a B- grade, as I felt the first half of the show was underwhelming at times, but the later matches made up for it. I was disappointed by the way the main event and the post match angle felt like it was more about protecting Rush than spotlighting Bandido as the new champion. I agree with the voters who chose Gresham vs. Bennett the match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.