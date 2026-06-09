NXT TV preview: Great American Bash title shots up for grabs on tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Kelani Jordan vs. Kendal Grey for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at the Great American Bash

-Naraku vs. Mason Rook for a shot at the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash

-Tatum Paxley vs. Zaria for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-The Mr. NXT pageant with Tristan Angels and Shiloh Hill (judges Kit Wilson, Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke, and comedian Matt Mathews)

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).