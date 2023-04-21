What's happening...

04/21 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 255): Dominic DeAngelo on attending AEW Dynamite, his new Wrestling Writing Substack, the potential addition of a new AEW show on Saturdays, the WWE Draft

April 21, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features pro wrestling journalist Dominic DeAngelo on attending AEW Dynamite, his new Wrestling Writing Substack, the potential addition of a new AEW show on Saturdays, CM Punk’s likely return, the WWE Draft…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 255) and guest Dominic DeAngelo.

