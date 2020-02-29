AEW Revolution lineup (live coverage tonight): Eight matches advertised, pay-per-view pricing, and more

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on tonight in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena.

-Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship.

-Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Cody vs. MJF.

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager.

-Pac vs. Orange Cassidy.

-Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara.

-“The Dark Order” Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky.

Powell's POV: The pay-per-view price is listed at $49.95 on DirecTV and $49.99 on B/R Live.



