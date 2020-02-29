MLW Fusion preview: Lumber Jack match, LA Park returns, and more

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Los Parks vs. Simon Gotch and Josef Samael in a lumberjack match

-Laredo Kid and Zenshi vs. Kotto Brazil and Jordan Oliver

-Mance Warner promo

Powell's POV: The promo segment leads to another match. Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch will be on the call. MLW Fusion airs Saturdays on beIN Sports at 8CT/9ET. You can also watch the extended episode on MLW's Youtube page on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET.



