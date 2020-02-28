02/28 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Goldberg confronted by his WrestleMania challenger, John Cena returns, Elimination Chamber developments, fallout from WWE Super ShowDown

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Goldberg confronted by his WrestleMania challenger, John Cena returns, Elimination Chamber developments, fallout from WWE Super ShowDown, and more (21:09)…

Click here for the February 28 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

