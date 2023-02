CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has fired James Kimball, who was the company’s Senior Vice President of Talent Operations & Strategy. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports that Kimball was fired last week due to a human resources violation.

Powell’s POV: Kimball started with WWE in 2020 and previously worked for UFC. There’s no word yet as to the specifics of the violation or how WWE intends to fill the vacated position.