12/10 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and King Woods in a Triple Threat tag match, Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm in a non-title match, Naomi vs. Sonya Deville, Xia Li debuts

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,163)

Live from Los Angeles, California at Staples Center

Aired December 10, 2021 on Fox

The show opened with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on commentary. Sami Zayn made his entrance in a wheelchair, along with two rather jacked nurses alongside him. Footage was shown of last week’s saga between Zayn, Lesnar, and Reigns.

Sami started to rant after the video and called himself the toughest man in WWE, because it took two of the biggest men in WWE to put him in that state. He said it was weird that two men who hate each other worked to make sure Sami Zayn couldn’t become WWE Universal Champion. Sami called it a conspiracy, and that he was robbed. He said it wasn’t the Germans or the two F5s from Brock, it was the betrayal that worked the most.

Zayn threatened to sue Adam Pearce, Sonya Deville, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and anybody else who robbed him of his opportunity at the Universal Championship. Paul Heyman walked out, and Zayn sarcastically said this was good. Paul apologized to the crowd and said he was sorry they were subjected to this from of all people Sami Zayn. Heyman said it’s his people that do this, his people own entertainment, and told him Shabbat Shalom.

Heyman faced the camera, and Zayn expressed anger at Heyman blocking his shot. Zayn rose from his chair and told Heyman that he wasn’t finished talking. Zayn said Roman Reigns wasn’t there tonight. Heyman said he was on a sabbatical in Samoa. Zayn said that he was there, and no one was there to save him, and he was a world class athlete that will rip his head off. Zayn backed Heyman into the corner and repeated that no one was there to save him, and then Brock Lesnar’s music hit.

Zayn stumbled into his chair as Lesnar approached. Brock grabbed a folding chair and set it down in the ring. He backed Heyman into the corner and mocked Sami’s situation with the chair and the neck brace. Sami said it wasn’t funny, and Brock said they got off on the wrong foot. He asked Sami how much it hurt on a scale from 1-10. Zayn said the physical pain he was a 10, but the mental pain was a 20.

Brock said they were both Canadian Alpha Males, and he thought they were friends. He asked Zayn if he thought he could single handedly beat Roman Reigns? Brock said he did him a favor, because he was never going to beat Roman Reigns on that given night. Zayn asked Brock if he injured him on purpose so Roman’s win wouldn’t really count. Brock said he was a smart guy, and then asked him what part of Canada he was from.

Sami said everyone knows he’s from Montreal. Brock said a few words in French, and then invited Sami to come back to him to go hunting and fishing in Saskatchewan. Sami was terrified, but Brock started to wheel him away. Heyman asked if he had hit the dispensary too hard and the edibles were kicking him. He fired up Lesnar by giving him his old hype speech about being the beast and the Universal Champion.

Brock snapped and absolutely mauled Zayn’s nurses, and then kicked Zayn out of his chair before hitting the F5. Heyman smiled at the carnage. The announce team said they would determine who was the best Tag Team in WWE in the main event. New Day will face both RK-Bro and The Usos. Kayla will have a word with Brock next…[c]

My Take: Brock and Zayn have a humorous rapport together. Heyman being able to trigger Lesnar’s violent tendencies is an interesting angle. I’m sure the relationship between Lesnar, Reigns, and Heyman will be the main fulcrum of their feud as it continues.