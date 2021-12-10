Charges dropped in Alberto El Patron sexual assault case

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The sexual assault case against Alberto El Patron (Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan) was dropped on Friday in Bexar County, Texas. Patron was scheduled to go to trial, but the county’s website lists a missing witness and now identifies the case as being closed. The county records can be viewed here.

Powell’s POV: The alleged incident occurred back on May 3, 2020. A woman accused Patron, who worked as Alberto Del Rio in WWE, of repeatedly sexually assaulting her over the course of sixteen hours. The case was delayed several times before today’s dismissal. Patron’s press agent Michael Morales Torres issued a statement today indicating that Patron intends to restart his pro wrestling and combat sports careers. Credit to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com for being the first to run a link to the country records page.