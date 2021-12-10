12/10 Moore’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: W Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona, Mickie James and Chris Sabin vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt, Eric Young vs. Rhino in a street fight, The IInspiration and The Influence vs. Decay, David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. VSK and Zicky Dice, Rohit Raju vs. Lawrence D

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: W Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona, Mickie James and Chris Sabin vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt, Eric Young vs. Rhino in a street fight, The IInspiration and The Influence vs. Decay, David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. VSK and Zicky Dice, Rohit Raju vs. Lawrence D, and more (23:09)…

Click here for the December 10 Impact Wrestling audio review.

