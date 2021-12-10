ROH Notes: ROH Wrestling television lineup for the ROH Final Battle go-home show, next week’s ROHStrong Podcast guest

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-This weekend’s edition of the ROH Wrestling television show features EC3 vs. Eli Isom, PCO vs. Sledge in a Falls Count Anywhere match, and Chelsea Green vs. Miranda Alize.

-Holidead will be Kevin Eck’s guests on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast. The topics include teaming with Thunder Rosa as Twisted Sisterz, working for Rosa’s all women’s promotion Mission Pro Wrestling, working for Stardom in Japan, and being trained by Gangrel.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes additional notes on Jay Lethal replacing Bandido at Final Battle, Final Battle title match predictions, a behind the scenes video, and more.