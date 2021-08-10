ROH announces relocation of Death Before Dishonor event due to Florida’s COVID surge

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced that the September 12 Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will no longer be held in Lakeland, Florida at the RP Funding Center. ROH issued a statement on Twitter (available below) citing Florida’s COVID surge as the reason for the moving the event.

Powell’s POV: ROH has yet to announce the new location or whether fans will be allowed to attend, but the statement notes that details will “follow shortly.” We’ll let you know once they announce the new venue. Thanks to Dot Net Member Don from New York for passing along the info.