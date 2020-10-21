10/21 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix, Kenny Omega vs. Sonny Kiss, Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page, and Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy in AEW Title Eliminator first-round tournament matches

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 56)

Live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired October 21, 2020 on TNT

[Hour One] Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary. Ross hyped the eliminator tournament…

1. Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy in an AEW Title Eliminator first-round tournament match. Wardlow stood at ringside early in the match and caught Jungle Boy going for a huracanrana from the apron. Wardlow slammed Jungle Boy into the ring post, then rolled him back inside the ring.

Wardlow turned Jungle Boy inside out with a clothesline and then covered him for a near fall. Jungle Boy came back with a knee to the head and followed up with a nice missile dropkick that sent Wardlow to ringside. Jungle Boy dropkicked Wardlow as he tried to return to the ring, then performed a dive onto him on the floor.

Back inside the ring, Jungle Boy performed a nice springboard DDT and went for a cover, but Wardlow kicked out aggressively. Ross noted on commentary that the first round matches have 20 minute time limits and both wrestlers would be eliminated in the event of a draw.

Wardlow came back and set up for a powerbomb on the ropes, but Jungle Boy countered into a huracanrana. Jungle Boy followed up with a Backstabber and a double knee drop from the ropes for a near fall. Jungle Boy went for another springboard DDT on the stage, which is level to the ring, but Wardlow blocked it and tossed him back inside the ring. Wardlow performed his F10 finisher and scored the clean pin…

Wardlow defeated Jungle Boy in 8:20 to advance to the semifinals of the Eliminator Tournament.

The updated brackets showed that Wardlow will face the winner of Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page in the second round on next week’s show…

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable opening match. Wardlow going over is logical if the plan is for Hangman Page to advance and face him in the next round. By the way, I am filling in for Jake Barnett tonight. He’s doing me a solid by covering Smackdown on Friday night so that I can properly celebrate my gal’s birthday. So, um, any suggestions for what the hell we can actually do safely during the pandemic?

The broadcast team hyped the previously advertised segments and noted that Britt Baker would be in action…

Highlights aired from after last week’s Dynamite concluded with Eddie Kingston. Pent El 0M and Rey Fenix held Moxley in place while Kingston made him look at the AEW Championship belt…

Ross announced Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston in an I Quit match for the AEW Championship for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Ross said Moxley demanded the match….

Ross hyped upcoming matches going into a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Here’s a twist. There was an ad for Monday’s WWE Raw during the first break.

A video package aired on the Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston match. Moxley said no one was happier than he was when Kingston signed with AEW because he knew where he came from. Moxley said he doesn’t know the Kingston he sees now because he’s bitter. Moxley said he won’t apologize for being successful and buying his mother a house. Moxley recalled choking out Kingston, who later said he never quit. Moxley said the I Quit match will force Kingston to verbalize it and then he won’t have anyone to blame but himself…

2. Kenny Omega vs. Sonny Kiss in an AEW Title Eliminator first-round tournament match. Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered an over the top introduction for Omega, who had swimsuit wearing women sweeping the stage to signify “The Cleaner” gimmick. Ross said Omega seemed to be sending the message that he was reinventing again.

Excalibur noted that Kiss replaced Joey Janela in the match due to COVID-19 precautionary measures. He stated that Janela pulled himself from the match after coming in contact with someone who tested positive.Ross said Omega might be the favorite to win the tournament.

Omega blasted Kiss with a V-Trigger knee, then performed his One Winged Angel and scored the quick pin.

Kenny Omega defeated Sonny Kiss in 0:25 to advance to the semifinals of the Eliminator Tournament.

After the match, Omega helped Kiss to his feet and hugged him. Kiss seemed thrown off by Omega’s antics. The updated bracket showed that Omega will face the winner of Penta vs. Fenix…

Powell’s POV: Omega’s over the top entrance was followed by a decisive victory and some quirky post match behavior. I’m intrigued.

Footage aired of a pre-taped interview that Tony Schiavone conducted with Orange Cassidy. Schiavone asked him about the draw he had with Cody last week. “Sometimes calls go your way, sometimes they don’t,” Cassidy said. Schiavone asked him about his preparation for the rematch. “We’re onto Cincinnati,” Cassidy replied. Schiavone reminded him they were in Jacksonville. “Whatever,” said Cassidy…

Highlights aired of Dasha greeting Cody and Arn Anderson as they arrived in a limo. Cody said he wasn’t surprised that AEW wanted a rematch between him and Cassidy, but he was surprised by how quickly they want it. He said there are whispers of a stipulation being added to the match. Cody spoke about facing bigger opponents and said he’s basically become AEW’s giant killer. He said he had the night off and was looking forward to watching the tournament matches…

The broadcast team checked in from their desk. Ross said he hopes viewers are protecting their loved ones by wearing a mask and staying safe (amen). Ross hyped Penta vs. Fenix and said “it could be the match of the damn year”… [C]

Ross set up a pre-taped Eddie Kingston sit-down promo. Kingston said he doesn’t forget people unlike Moxley, so he started by talking about Penta, Fenix, The Butcher, and The Blade’s matches. He said FTR might call their old bosses and beg them to let them come back. “Speaking of sports entertainers,” Kingston said while shifting the focus to Jon Moxley.

Kingston said he doesn’t like what he’s become and can’t look at himself in the mirror, but he had to become a snake because the ends justify the means. He said he got nothing when he didn’t play the game before, whereas now he’s getting an AEW Title shot. He aid he hasn’t quit at anything in life and won’t quit when they meet. Kingston said Moxley will need to go to a dark place when they meet whereas he lives in that place…

Powell’s POV: I’m leery of Moxley and Kingston potentially going the death match route with their match, but their promos tonight were both excellent. If nothing else, AEW finally made it clear that while the finals of the tournament will be held at the pay-per-view, the winner won’t get a same night title match.

3. Penta El 0M vs. Rey Fenix in an AEW Title Eliminator first-round tournament match. Eddie Kingston sat in on commentary. The brothers shook hands after the bell rang. Kingston noted that Penta and Fenix made their names in the U.S. by facing one another in the past.

Penta and Fenix exchanged big chops in the middle of the ring. Fenix went for an early springboard move, but Penta caught him with a superkick on the way down and covered him for a two count. A short time later, Fenix performed a cool corkscrew dive from the top rope onto Penta at ringside.

With Penta back in the ring, Fenix tried a fast rope walk, but his brother pulled the rope down heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C] Penta performed a sling blade clothesline from the middle rope and got a two count. Fenix came back with a superkick and got a near fall of his own.

A short time later, Fenix performed a Spanish Fly from the top rope and got a near fall. Penta came back with a big powerbomb for another near fall. Penta wrenched the arm of Fenix over his knees. Fenix sold the injury. Penta hesitated and the broadcast team wondered if he was failing to capitalize due to Fenix being his brother.

Penta made his hand gesture in Fenix’s face and then ran the ropes, but Fenix ended up performing a Destroyer and scored the clean pin…

Rey Fenix beat Penta El 0M to advance in the Eliminator Tournament in roughly 14:00.

The updated brackets showed Fenix will face Kenny Omega in the semifinals of the tournament…

Powell’s POV: An entertaining match, but these two have definitely had better. They didn’t get enough time to really work their magic, but this gave fans who haven’t seen their past matches a taste of what they can do and ideally left them waiting to see more. Fenix vs. Omega should be terrific.

A video package recapped the drama involving Best Friends, Kip Sabian, Miro, and the arcade game… [C]

Alex Marvez interviewed Colt Cabana, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds on a backstage set. Reynolds said Brodie Lee taught them to seize every opportunity and they would do just that. Cabana said they will get the tag titles and he will win the AEW Title. Cabana said he feels zero pressure. Silver barked at Cabana about the Dark Order feeling pressure. He said he doesn’t like Cabana, but he will win the AEW Title, they will win the tag titles, and Brodie Lee will take back the TNT Title. Silver said the entire Dark Order will be there for the TNT Title match next week and they will beat up the winner…

4. Hangman Page vs. Colt Cabana (w/Evil Uno) in an AEW Title Eliminator first-round tournament match. Ross noted that neither man was ranked in the singles division.