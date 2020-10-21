10/21 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish for the NXT Tag Titles, Kushida vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream in a Triple Threat, Legado Del Fantasma vs. Isaiah Scott, Jake Atlas, and Ashante Adonis

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Aired October 21, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] NXT immediately started off in the arena. Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix were on commentary…

1. Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream vs. Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa attacked Dream during Dream’s entrance. The bell rang once all three men were in the ring. Ciampa cleaned house at ringside. The commentators pointed out that Ciampa and Kushida were focused on Dream in particular. Kushida gave Ciampa a STO into Dream’s gut. Kushida managed to recover and hit both opponents with a DDT to get nearfalls on both of them. Ciampa worked on Kushida in the corner with chops. Kushida came back with a whip and flying back elbow. Ciampa held on to the rope to prevent Kushida from locking in a Hoverboard Lock. Ciampa escaped the corner with a rake to Kushida’s eyes.

Ciampa nailed Dream with a vertical suplex. Kushida got a two count off a sunset flip. A fresh Velveteen Dream worked on Ciampa and Kushida with methodical strikes. Ciampa recovered and cornered both opponents. Ciampa gave both opponents corner chops. Kushida blocked a Ciampa chop and came back with slaps and a kick. Dream and Ciampa backdropped Kushida. Kushida hit Ciampa with a haymaker punch. Dream hit Kushida with a DVD. Ciampa hit Dream with a high knee. All three were left lying heading into the regular commercial break.[c]

Kushida hit Dream with a leaping senton into a Juji Gatame. Ciampa broke it up at ringside with boots. Kushida bulldogged Ciampa arm to the mat ringside. Kushida went for a Juji Gatame on Ciampa in the ring, but Ciampa kept his hands clasped. Dream broke it up with a Purple Rainmaker. Ciampa broke up Dream’s pin attempt on Kushida. Ciampa rolled up Dream for a two count. Dream hit Ciampa with a superkick and DVD. Kushida broke up the pin attempt. Dream tried to taunt Kushida and Ciampa, but that angered his opponents who pummeled him with strikes.

Kushida tossed both opponents at ringside. He hit both opponents with Tope Con Hilos, with two on Dream. Ciampa caught Kushida in the ring with Willows Bell. Dream went for another DVD on Kushida. Ciampa broke Dream and Kushida apart, tossing Dream outside. Dream tried to pull Ciampa to ringside. Dream ended up nailing Ciampa with a cast first strike to the head. This allowed Kushida to hit Ciampa with a German Suplex for the pinfall win.

Kushida defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream via pinfall in 12:10 of on-air time.

Cut to a Undisputed Era promo backstage. Adam Cole was available via computer tablet. He noted he was not medically cleared to wrestle. He then hyped up Strong and Fish possibly winning the tag team championships. O’Reilly brought up the “Golden Prophesy” of UE being draped in gold. Fish and Strong promised to bring the titles to Undisputed Era. Cole ended the promo by saying that was Undisputed…

Beth Phoenix hyped Ember Moon’s first singles match since returning for after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A bit of a frantic opening, but I like the change of pace to mix things up. It’s still a bit odd to see Dream here. Not because of the outside issues (which continue to be a distraction), but moreso the Kushida vs. Dream match at Takeover seemed so conclusive with Dream’s crying in the end and Kushida looking like he should be moving on. That said, maybe the explanation is behind the cast shot to Ciampa? The match, it was fun by the end where the frantic pace helped it and weaved well into the finishers and pin breakups. I also wonder, if they’re considering turning Ciampa babyface. Just in case they have to take the belt of Finn due to Finn’s jaw injury.

An ad aired to hype up the NXT Halloween Havoc show, hosted by Shotzi Blackheart…

A hype video aired to hype up Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez at Halloween Havoc…

Jessi Kamea was already in the ring…

2. Ember Moon vs. Jessi Kamea. Ember Moon’s video wall had hazmat symbols and it looks like she’s going for a Mad Max type look. Moon used a few drop toeholds to take down Jessi. Jessi hit Moon wiht a hip toss. Jessi hit Moon with a basement uppercut for a two count. Moon blocked a snapmare with a handstand. Moon hit Kamea with a kick and jump kick. Moon hit Kamea with a standing moonsault for a two count. Kamea escaped a crossface by rolling up Moon for a one count. Kamea used boots to fend off Moon, but Moon reversed into a reverse Half Crab.

Kamea rolled forward to escape the submission. Kamea avoided a running senton and gave Moon a leaping palm. Kamea gave Moon a spinning heel kick. Kamea gave Moon a springboard spin elbow drop for a two count. Moon got Kamea to the mat and locked Kamea in a Sharpshooter-STF hybrid submission for the submission win.

Ember Moon defeated Jessi Kamea via submission in 3:58.

Dakota Kai ran out and tripped up Ember Moon on the apron. Kai gave Moon a big boot. Kai taunted Moon and then walked to the back, looking salty…

Vic Joseph talked about there being commotion backstage. Bobby Fish was shown limping and struggling to put weight on his foot. Fish implied that he was attacked and that he couldn’t see the attacker…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A nice singles return for Moon and Moon hasn’t shown much ring rust in her two return matches. Cool to seem them adding new moves to her moveset as it keeps her fresh. It looks like they’re going fresh all across the board with her going with a Mad Max motiff as opposed to the mage/werewolf gimmick she had before. With Ember Moon and Toni Storm roaming around, NXT might be able to throwback to the early Takeover days where the women’s matches were the spotlight matches over the show, which outshadowed the mens matches. Poor Dakota Kai is probably going to be the gatekeeper for Moon (and I’m assuming Toni Storm will run over her in a month or two).

Austin Theory was “already in the ring”. One can assume that he’s going to get his ass beat (unless they move foward with making him Johnny Gargano’s protege)…

3. “The Colossal” Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory. McKenzie Mitchell cut in and talked about how Bobby Fish was sent to a local medical facility, and that he’s out for the main event. Mitchell noted that Kyle O’Reilly is medically cleared and will be replacing Fish in the main event match. Wade Barrett was excited at this development, but Joseph wondered if O’Reilly was 100%. Theory ended Reed’s momentum with a chop block and chinlock. Barrett reiterated that Theory has looked good despite being on a losing streak. Reed ended up slamming Theory to the mat and hitting him with a top rope splash for the win.

Bronson Reed defeated Austin Theory via pinfall in 3:26.

Austin Theory grabbed a mic, while still struggling to get to his feet. He called himself the future of NXT and WWE. He talked about doing more at his age than Reed has done in 15 years as a wrestler. Theory asked Reed to get in the ring so he can beat him…

4. “The Colossal” Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory. Theory got a few punches in, but Reed quickly gave Theory a Samoan Drop for the win.

Bronson Reed defeated Austin Theory via pinfall in 0:13.

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Xia Li and Kacy Catanzaro on a match they are having later in the show. Li talked about being grateful for this important match. Catanzaro said she’s willing to help out a friend. Li laid it on thick that she has to win and this was the most important match of her career…

Vic Joseph hyped Legado Del Fantasma vs. Isaiah Scott, Jake Atlas, and Ashanti Adonis for after the break…

John’s Thoughts: After weeks of Theory enhancing wrestlers higher on the card, it looks like the losses are now making Theory the focus. WWE, historically, hasn’t taken advantage of the storyline potential with losing streak stories, but NXT is usually good with subverting wwe traditions and trends. I’m curious to see what they do with Theory because they are laying it on thick with him being extremely talented.

The cameras caught up with Austin Theory in the parking lot. Theory went into his mini-van. He said “I’m done… I quit…”

Legado Del Fantasma got a televised entrance. The babyface team was already in the ring. Vic Joseph noted that Shawn Michaels tweeted out that this was the must-see match of tonight…

5. “Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza vs. Isaiah Scott, Jake Atlas, and Ashanti Adonis. Escobar and Scott brawled at ringside while the other four men brawled in the ring. Atlas and Wilde were the first two legal men in the match. Atlas worked on Wilde with some ground and pound. The commentators noted that the first few minutes of the match were completely dominated by Atlas and the face team. Atlas kicked Escobar and hit both Mendoza and Wilde with a arndrag and headscissors. Adonis teased a flip dive, but did a fake out. Scott hit all three opponents with a corkscrew senton heading into the PIP commercial. [c]